Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding guest list stuns as Stevie Nicks rumors swirl
New York, New York - The guest list for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored Madison Square Garden wedding celebration is officially no longer a blank space, as an A-list crowd of close friends, family, and superstar athletes descends on the New York City venue.
Amid fierce wedding bell speculation, Madison Square Garden has become the center of Swifties' attention as a star-studded guest list arrived in droves for Swift and Kelce's rumored Friday night event that The New York Times reports may include a performance by Swift and music legend Stevie Nicks.
While the guest list has been a talking point since the couple's 2025 engagement, many on social media seem stunned by the mix of stars showing up at MSG. Once fans spotted Swift's childhood best friend, Abigail, and the singer's longtime publicist, Tree Paine, seemingly heading to the Garden on Friday, it became evident that this event was far more than just a casual holiday weekend gathering.
Ross Travis, Kelce's best friend, was reportedly seen leaving a hotel for the event, as was one of Kelce's good friends and Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Kareem Hunt, along with Selena Gomez, musician and longtime friend of Swift, Ed Sheeran, and his wife, Cherry Seaborn. Fan-favorite Eras Tour dancer Kam Saunders also showed up, per social media reports.
But the jaw-dropping guest list for the top-secret event that is rumored to have started at the Garden didn't end there.
Celebs show up in droves to Swift, Kelce's ultra-private event
Swift's longtime collaborator and friend Jack Antonoff was reportedly seen making his way to the event on Friday evening. Actor Bradley Cooper was spotted heading to the venue along with Gigi Hadid, the Haim sisters and Lena Dunham. Actor Hugh Grant was seen arriving at the Garden with his wife, and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was also spotted heading to MSG, per reports by Page Six.
Writer and actor Ethan Hawke — who starred in Swift's music video for Fortnight — was also spotted per social media reports, as was singer Kelsea Ballerini, actor Mariska Hargitay, comedian Nikki Glaser, singer Camila Cabello, music artist MGK and actors Jason Sudeikis, Dakota Johnson, and Zoë Kravitz.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly were also seen, as was Swift's Folklore collaborator Aaron Dessner, actor Julianne Moore, Jennifer Lawrence, TV host Jimmy Fallon, Fergie, political commentator George Stephanopoulos, ESPN reporter Joe Buck, Seattle Seahawks player Cooper Kupp, Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Jones, NFL athletes Isiah Pacheco and Mark Ingram, Swift's Red-era violinist Caitlin Evanson, and many more.
While the exact details of what’s unfolding inside Madison Square Garden remain a closely guarded secret, one thing is certain: the couple’s high-profile circle showed up in full force.
Cover photo: Collage: KENA BETANCUR/PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP