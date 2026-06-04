Doja Cat drags Elon Musk as "frog build looking b***h" in wild X posts

Los Angeles, California – Doja Cat slammed X owner Elon Musk on his platform Wednesday with wild insults while asking him to reinstate the "audio post" feature.

Doja Cat (r.) roasted Elon Musk while asking for audio post feature to be reinstated on X. © Collage: JOSH EDELSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Doja's requests might not get the right attention because instead of asking politely, she insulted billionaire Elon Musk in the very same tweets.

"hey elon if u see this please put the audio post feature back on here," Doja began in her first X post.

The Paint the Town Red artist is likely referring to X's voice note feature, per Variety, which appeared to be discontinued in early 2025. X users can still send voice memos through DMs.

Doja then called the tech mogul a "frog build looking b***h." Continuing her roast, the Grammy-winning artist described Musk as a "Barrel chested ewok" and added, "u look like u eat sand."

A few X users responded to the Say So artist's rant with similar digs at Musk's appearance, while others called out Doja herself.

One user commented, "keep talking it aint saving that flop album" to which Doja responded. "Please stop. You are hurting my feelings and I don't like it. :("

In a second post, the 30-year-old doubled down on both her request and insults, writing: "Thanks, you hairless no-neck havin, chimpanzee."

She continued her barrage of increasingly unhinged disses – including "Hourglass ankles" – before ending with, "Not tryna be mean though sorry."

Will Doja Cat's bizarre insults get the tech mogul to make changes?