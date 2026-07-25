Elon Musk admits he "got carried away" with infiltration of US politics

Washington DC - Billionaire Elon Musk recently admitted that he may have gone a bit overboard when he spent loads of his own money to infiltrate US politics.

In a recent interview, billionaire Elon Musk admitted that he got "a little too involved" with US politics in the last few years. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent interview with The Economist, Musk was asked if he regretted his time working for President Donald Trump's administration as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was largely unsuccessful in achieving its mission of slashing billions in federal funding.

Musk revealed that he got "a little too involved" in politics, further admitting he "got carried away."

During the 2024 presidential race, Musk spent over $250 million of his own money and campaigned to help Trump win reelection.

After succeeding, Trump tapped Musk to head DOGE, tasking the tech mogul with slashing any federal funding they deemed fraudulent and wasteful.

Musk said he has faced "a lot of flak" as his efforts caused chaos across the federal government.

When pressed on criticism that his $28.3 billion cuts to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) — a program that provides life-saving medical assistance for developing nations — have caused "unnecessary suffering," Musk dismissed the idea as "nonsense," boldly arguing that "zero people died because of DOGE."

When asked how some people "loathe" him, Musk said he doesn't care and insisted that the number of followers he has on X proves otherwise.