Elon Musk reportedly planning massive move to help boost Republicans ahead of the midterms

Austin, Texas - Billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly planning to again begin spending massive amounts of his own money to influence US politics, despite having publicly backtracked on doing so.

A recent report claims Elon Musk is planning to a revive a super PAC to help raise money for Republican candidates ahead of the November midterm elections. © AFP/Robin Legrand

According to Axios, the tech mogul is moving to revive his America PAC, which has remained dormant since it spent over $250 million to help Donald Trump win reelection during the 2024 presidential race.

Sources told the outlet the super PAC will focus on door-knocking, digital advertising, and direct mail "aimed at turning out the conservative base, including voters who typically are less inclined to cast ballots in a non-presidential election year."

While representatives of the billionaire declined to reveal how much he plans to spend, it is expected to be high, as his contributions to help Trump made him the largest individual political donor in a single election cycle in US history.

The reporting comes as Republicans have been desperately fighting to maintain their majorities in the House and Senate as the November midterms approach.

A boost from Musk will add to the party's already thriving fundraising machine, which currently has a $300 million-plus advantage over their Democratic counterparts.

But Musk's assistance is notable, as he has publicly expressed regret about his efforts to influence politics. In an interview this month with The Economist, Musk admitted he got "a little too involved" in politics, further stating he "got carried away."