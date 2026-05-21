Elon Musk's SpaceX discloses filing for blockbuster IPO

Washington DC - SpaceX's filing with US regulators was revealed Wednesday, laying out plans for what could become the largest initial public offering in history as Elon Musk 's rocket and satellite company seeks to raise up to $75 billion on the public markets.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on January 22, 2026.. © FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

The filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission – the first time SpaceX has publicly disclosed detailed financial information – revealed that the company generated $18.7 billion in revenue in 2025 and posted an operating loss of $2.6 billion as it poured money into next-generation rocket development and AI.

The S-1 prospectus, a document companies are required to file with the SEC before listing on a public stock exchange, provides potential investors with detailed financial information, risk factors, and business strategy.

The filing showed that SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet business is the clear financial engine of the company, generating $11.4 billion in revenue in 2025, up nearly 50% year-on-year, with operating income of $4.4 billion.

The AI segment, which includes xAI and the X platform, recorded $3.2 billion in revenue for the full year 2025 but posted an operating loss of $6.4 billion as the company raced to build out AI training data centers.

Capital expenditure for the AI segment alone reached $12.7 billion in 2025, and $7.7 billion in just the first quarter of 2026.