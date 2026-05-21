Musk's SpaceX bonus comes with surprising condition: Colonize Mars

New York, New York - SpaceX's blockbuster IPO filing included some out-of-this-world details, including a provision that founder Elon Musk 's massive bonus only kicks in if one million humans settle on Mars.

Elon Musk will only receive his massive SpaceX bonus if one million humans settle on Mars. © Allison ROBBERT / AFP

The bonus structure, laid out in SpaceX's prospectus filed with US regulators Wednesday, reads less like a compensation agreement and more like a science fiction plot.

Musk's bonus is contingent on SpaceX's stock market value hitting targets ranging from $400 billion to $6 trillion – along with the company moving a million people to a planet 140 million miles away.

Musk describes that ambition as essential to the long-term survival of the human race, though most experts see it as being at least decades away.

Still, Musk will do just fine if the IPO goes ahead in the coming weeks as planned.

At the company's reported target valuation of $1.75 trillion, Musk's existing stake would be worth an estimated $735 billion – before a single person sets foot on the Red Planet.

A second, smaller bonus ties an additional 60 million shares to a different moonshot: building data centers in orbit capable of delivering 100 terawatts of computing power per year – a figure that dwarfs anything that exists on Earth today.