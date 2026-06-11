SpaceX sets a date for historic IPO that could bump Elon Musk into trillionaire status
New York, New York - Elon Musk's SpaceX on Thursday confirmed it will begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange Friday in the biggest initial public offering in history, a blockbuster market debut that could propel the entrepreneur to trillionaire status.
In a filing with the US markets regulator, the company priced more than 555 million shares at $135 each, placing SpaceX in the top 10 of Wall Street's biggest companies with a valuation of just under $1.8 trillion.
It will be valued more than Musk's own Tesla car company, Facebook-owner Meta, and Walmart.
The offering will raise a record $75 billion, easily outranking Saudi Aramco's $29.4 billion debut in 2019, until now the biggest ever.
Underwriters hold an option to buy nearly 83 million additional shares, which would push the total above $86 billion if exercised in full.
The space and rocket company, co-founded by Musk in 2002, will trade under the ticker symbol "SPCX," with a parallel listing on Nasdaq Texas. All eyes will be on how Wall Street absorbs the offering, which could send tremors across global markets.
SpaceX will be the first out of the gates among the tech and AI giants eyeing public markets, with OpenAI and Anthropic expected to follow – both having recently filed with regulators for their own market debuts.
As is traditional for high-profile debuts, executives are expected to ring the opening bell on Friday to mark the start of the session – in this case at New York's Times Square, home of the Nasdaq.
The IPO is Musk's biggest financial gamble yet, with his xAI company and the X social media platform (formerly Twitter) also included in the offering after the multi-billionaire folded them into the company earlier this year.
Cover photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP