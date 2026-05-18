Elsie Hewitt stirs up baby drama with Pete Davidson – and his friends clap back!

Los Angeles, California - Pete Davidson has some drama with Elsie Hewitt who claimed that she's taking care of their baby girl "solo!"

Pete Davidson's (r) ex Elsie Hewitt (l) made a shocking claim about the SNL alum on TikTok. © AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 30-year-old model seemingly shaded her baby daddy while also slamming the paparazzi for criticizing her looks as of late on TikTok.

"That's not what I'm thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I'm doing it on my own, which is hard," Elsie said in the clip.

One TikToker wrote under her rant, "I hope you don't mean you're doing the financial part alone... that would be insane given the circumstances. You seem like a lovely person and a wonderful mother! We're all rooting for you."

Elsie replied in a since-deleted remark, "I am" – which suggests that she's also financially taking care of her and Pete's 5-month-old daughter, Scottie Rose by herself.