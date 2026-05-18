Elsie Hewitt stirs up baby drama with Pete Davidson – and his friends clap back!
Los Angeles, California - Pete Davidson has some drama with Elsie Hewitt who claimed that she's taking care of their baby girl "solo!"
The 30-year-old model seemingly shaded her baby daddy while also slamming the paparazzi for criticizing her looks as of late on TikTok.
"That's not what I'm thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I'm doing it on my own, which is hard," Elsie said in the clip.
One TikToker wrote under her rant, "I hope you don't mean you're doing the financial part alone... that would be insane given the circumstances. You seem like a lovely person and a wonderful mother! We're all rooting for you."
Elsie replied in a since-deleted remark, "I am" – which suggests that she's also financially taking care of her and Pete's 5-month-old daughter, Scottie Rose by herself.
Pete Davidson's friends slam Elsie Hewitt's alleged shade
Following this, an insider close to the Saturday Night Live alum told People, "Pete has made himself extremely available and has provided full financial support. Pete is actually covering all Scottie costs and more."
The source added, "He is hoping Elsie has good health and success for the sake of their daughter."
Pete and Elsie's unexpected split broke days ago, with insiders sharing that the parents are keeping their daughter as "their top priority." But will this latest drama complicate things even more?
Cover photo: Collage: Jamie McCarthy & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP