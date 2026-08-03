Giggly Squad vs. Summer House: How much does Paige DeSorbo make 1 year after TV exit?

New York, New York - Reality TV star-turned-podcaster extraordinaire Paige DeSorbo has been raking in the cash since leaving Bravo's Summer House to devote her time and energy to her hit podcast, Giggly Squad.

Paige DeSorbo attends the 2026 Las Culturistas Culture Awards on May 30, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. The Giggly Squad co-host was recently named one of Forbes' highest-paid podcasters. © RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Sometimes, it pays to put your money where your mouth is, and no one knows this better than the ever-iconic Paige DeSorbo, along with the world, thanks to Forbes.

The publication recently placed Paige and Hannah Berner's podcast on its 2026 list of highest-paid podcasters, earning the duo a staggering $18 million. The podcaster who topped the list was Joe Rogan, who Forbes reports earns $82 million for his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Either way, the $18 million Paige and Hannah earn from their podcast is quite the step-up from the rumored paychecks Bravo is handing out per episode for Summer House.

Industry experts estimate that Summer House cast members earn between $10,000 and $20,000 per episode, according to reports by Life & Style. However, it does come with a nonmonetary cost of its own, as it opens cast members — like Paige and certainly her former Summer House castmates Amanda Batula and West Wilson — up to scrutiny and brutal runs in the court of public opinion.

It seems podcasting allows hosts to maintain a higher level of privacy. Not only that, but it appears to pay better than reality TV — at least in Paige's case. And reports indicate Giggly Squad is eyeing a new deal this fall.