Hailey Bieber shows off new tattoo tribute to son in series of bikini snaps

Los Angeles, California – Hailey Bieber used a scantily-clad series of bikini snaps on Instagram to show off an adorable, brand-new tattoo tribute to her nearly two-year-old son, Jack Blues.

Hailey Bieber revealed an adorable tattoo tribute to her son Jack Blues. © AFP/Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Captioned "summer of @rhode," Hailey Bieber's post to Instagram took the form of three near-identical snaps in which she posed in nothing but a bikini.

It wasn't her outfit or message that most enthused fans, however, but instead a tiny little tattoo which had never been seen before.

Located on the side of her rib cage, a little above the string of her swimsuit, the number "22" is tattooed in small black letters.

It's unclear when Bieber got the miniature inking, but it's believed that the number is significant to her because it is the day of the month on which both she and her son Jack were born.

This is a theme between both Hailey and her husband Justin now, as the Sorry singer debuted a wrist tattoo last year which simply read "H 22" – likely a reference to both his son and his partner.

In April, Hailey Bieber flaunted an adorable temporary tattoo meant to support Justin as he performed a headlining gig at Coachella .

The inking read "Is it clocking to you now?" in a reference to a viral clip of Justin from June 2025 in which he argued with paparazzi.