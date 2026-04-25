Are Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz really engaged? Insiders spill the tea!

London, UK - Have singer Harry Styles and actor Zoë Kravitz already taken the big step after just a few months of dating? According to the latest reports, the couple is indeed engaged!

Zoë Kravitz (l.) and Harry Styles have never appeared together at an event before, despite their reported engagement. © Collage: Ian West/PA Wire/dpa & FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

An insider told Page Six that the former One Direction singer is "completely smitten" with the 37-year-old and would do anything for her.

The daughter of music legend Lenny Kravitz is also "on cloud nine". The young couple is now said to have sealed their love with an eye-popping diamond ring.

Even though the two have neither confirmed nor denied the engagement news publicly, recent paparazzi photos at least suggest that there may be something to the rumor.

The couple was spotted together during a walk through London last weekend, and the sparkling rock on Zoë's hand was hard to miss.

The engagement is by no means a surprise for those closest to them, the source continued, and footage of the two kissing has also emerged for the first time.