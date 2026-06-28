Harry Styles collapses and chokes in onstage medical scare during Together, Together tour

Wembley, UK – Harry Styles went viral after he choked on water mid-performance while also battling extreme heat!

Harry Styles scared fans when he collapsed during his last performance at Wembley Stadium on Friday. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@adoreyoualice

The Watermelon Sugar singer had fans worried after a scary onstage moment during his Friday concert at Wembley Stadium.

Viral clips from the event show that, while attempting to do his fan-favorite "whale move," Harry choked on the remaining water in his mouth and then fell to the ground.

The 32-year-old, who sported a long-sleeved blue shirt and black shorts for the performance, could be seen heaving several times before getting off the floor and catching his breath.

Thankfully, the dramatic moment was over after a few seconds – Harry quickly recovered and waved to fans soon after.

At the time, temperatures in the UK were reportedly record-breaking with a high of 37.3 degrees Celsius (about 100 degrees Fahrenheit).

Per People, the former One Direction member was in good spirits for his Saturday show a day later.

Despite this, fans still shared concern over the choking incident in the comments under a recent Instagram post.