Harry Styles kicks off buzzy world tour in Amsterdam: "My goal is to dance all night"

Amsterdam, Netherlands - Rhinestones bejewelling her eyes and star-shaped clips in her hair, 23-year-old Mathea Ndawula was all set on Saturday for the first show of pop superstar Harry Styles ' new world tour.

Harry Styles fans flocked to Amsterdam on Saturday as the British pop superstar kicked off his residency-style Together, Together world tour. © IMAGO / ANP

"My goal is to dance all night," the psychology student told AFP, who had travelled from Mons in Belgium to Amsterdam early to secure a good spot.

The typical Dutch weather of lashing rain and wind failed to deter fans of the British star, who turned out in droves from all corners of Europe, huddling in ponchos covered with pink hearts.

The 32-year-old singer will perform for 10 nights at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, usually home to Dutch soccer giants Ajax, who have been displaced during the tour.

The residency-style Together, Together tour will take root in seven cities for a total of 67 concerts from May 16 to December 13.

A record 12 concerts are scheduled for London's Wembley Arena in June, and New York's Madison Square Garden will host 30 shows at the end of August.

Styles burst onto the pop scene at the age of 16 from the talent show X Factor, later fronting boy band One Direction.

His new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally came out on March 6, four years after his last work Harry's House, which won the Best Album award at the Grammys.

With a more electronic and experimental sound, although still unashamedly full of dance tracks, the new album is seen as taking a new trajectory.