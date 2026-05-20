Hayden Panettiere opens up about losing custody of her daughter in bombshell memoir

Los Angeles, California - Hayden Panettiere reflected on losing her "daily life" with her daughter in her explosive memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.

Hayden Panettiere dished on the "gut-wrenching" experience of losing primary custody of her daughter in her new memoir. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@haydenpanettier & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In her new book, the 36-year-old detailed the "gut-wrenching" experience of losing custody of her daughter, Kaya, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé.

"My daughter, Kaya, has lived with her dad, Wladimir Klitschko, since 2018," Hayden wrote in an excerpt shared by People.

She continued, "Not being under the same roof with her every day has been the most gut-wrenching experience of my life, and it's hard to describe the layers of emotion, including sadness, resentment, and anger, I've felt because of it."

The Nashville actor said she "grieves" not being the mother she thought she'd be, adding, "Trust me, no one should ever have to raise a child on FaceTime, and although I miss Kaya so much my heart aches, I know how blessed I am to be her mom."