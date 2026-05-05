Heidi Klum is hardly recognizable as living statue at 2026 Met Gala

New York, New York - Heidi Klum loves unusual outfits – and not just on Halloween, as she proved with her extravagant look for the 2026 Met Gala on Monday!

Heidi Klum came to this year's Met Gala as a living work of art! © picture alliance / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | Evan Agostini

"Fashion Is Art" was the dress code for this year's celebrity fundraising event, which the costume-loving model didn't need to be told twice.

Once again, Heidi demonstrated her unparalleled transformation skills to become a living statue.

Instead of wearing a classic red carpet gown, the 52-year-old walked up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art as a walking piece of art and became the eye-catcher of the evening with her imaginative costume.

In a chalk-gray gown, with a seemingly flowing veil and laurel wreath on her head, the Project Runway host actually resembled a sculpture from antiquity.

Her eyes appeared almost lifeless thanks to bright contact lenses, and she wore simple, stone-like sandals on her feet.

On her Instagram account, Heidi revealed that prosthetic make-up artist Mike Marino, with whom she has worked for years for her legendary Halloween parties, was behind her spectacular look.

The artist used latex and spandex to transform Heidi into a marble statue carved out of stone.

"I love fashion, I love art, and I especially love when the two collide," she wrote in a series of photos of her costume, which delighted hundreds of thousands of people.