Heidi Klum is hardly recognizable as living statue at 2026 Met Gala
New York, New York - Heidi Klum loves unusual outfits – and not just on Halloween, as she proved with her extravagant look for the 2026 Met Gala on Monday!
"Fashion Is Art" was the dress code for this year's celebrity fundraising event, which the costume-loving model didn't need to be told twice.
Once again, Heidi demonstrated her unparalleled transformation skills to become a living statue.
Instead of wearing a classic red carpet gown, the 52-year-old walked up the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art as a walking piece of art and became the eye-catcher of the evening with her imaginative costume.
In a chalk-gray gown, with a seemingly flowing veil and laurel wreath on her head, the Project Runway host actually resembled a sculpture from antiquity.
Her eyes appeared almost lifeless thanks to bright contact lenses, and she wore simple, stone-like sandals on her feet.
On her Instagram account, Heidi revealed that prosthetic make-up artist Mike Marino, with whom she has worked for years for her legendary Halloween parties, was behind her spectacular look.
The artist used latex and spandex to transform Heidi into a marble statue carved out of stone.
"I love fashion, I love art, and I especially love when the two collide," she wrote in a series of photos of her costume, which delighted hundreds of thousands of people.
Not only were all eyes on the model on the red carpet, but Heidi's almost 13 million followers also seem to agree.
"Thank you this is everything," one user wrote, while another hailed her as the "queen of camp."
Cover photo: picture alliance / Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | Evan Agostini