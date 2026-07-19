Andrew Tate and brother Tristan arrested in Miami, facing dozens of shocking charges

Miami, Florida - Radical social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were in custody on Sunday in the US, officials said, as Britain seeks their extradition to face new charges of rape, sex trafficking, and assault.

Misogynist influencer Andrew Tate (r) was arrested in Miami on Saturday along with his brother, Tristan, as the two face dozens of charges. © POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Karena Thomas, assistant chief constable of the UK's Bedfordshire Police, said the pair had been detained "pending ongoing legal proceedings."

The US Marshals Service confirmed the arrests.

TMZ posted video of law enforcement officers placing the self-professed misogynist and his younger sibling in handcuffs and escorting them into waiting vehicles in Miami on Saturday.

Asked by an onlooker if he had something to say, Tristan Tate did not respond, the footage posted on X showed.

UK prosecutors, who are now due to seek the brothers' extradition, said the arrests came after they brought forward 38 further charges against the pair.

The Tate brothers now face 59 charges in total – 42 against Andrew and 17 against Tristan, British authorities said on Sunday.

"We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offenses including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, and offenses relating to indecent images of a child," Malcolm McHaffie, head of UK's Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) Special Crime Division, said in a statement.

"The CPS has requested the extradition of the Tates from the US," he said, adding that the latest charges stem from receipt of new evidence from Bedfordshire Police that bring the total number of alleged victims in the Tates case to seven.

Earlier this year, police in Hertfordshire, north of London, said they were reopening a probe into rape and sexual assault allegations made by women against Andrew Tate between 2014 and 2015.

They also face separate rape and human trafficking allegations brought by different women and investigated by Bedfordshire Police, which covers their hometown of Luton, also north of London.