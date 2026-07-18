Influencer Nara Smith shares major update on two-year-old daughter's cancer battle

Ridgefield, Connecticut - Social media influencer Nara Smith has shared a heartwarming update on her daughter's cancer battle: The two-year-old is now in remission.

Nara Smith (l) has announced that her daughter, Whimsy, is in remission after being diagnosed with cancer last year. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@naraaziza

Earlier this month, Smith revealed that her daughter, Whimsy, had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer at the end of 2025.

On Friday, the 24-year-old announced in an Instagram video that Whimsy is in remission after undergoing chemotherapy for the disease.

Smith explained that she and her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, had been hesitant to publicly share their daughter's diagnosis.

"We wanted to wait until she was done with treatment and knowing what the outcome of her situation would be before sharing it and even finding the words to share it," she said.

"Now that she's finally in remission, it felt like I could find the words to share."

The TikTok star said that her goal was to "shed light on what so many families go through and battle privately," and now wants to help others who are navigating a similar diagnosis.

"I'm sending all my love to families that are actively still going through this fight," Smith said.