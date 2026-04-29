Is Rachel Zegler's Evita revival heading to Broadway?

New York, New York - Rachel Zegler is returning to Broadway! After an award-winning run on the West End, Jamie Lloyd's revival of Evita is coming to New York.

Rachel Zegler will reprise her leading role in the Evita revival for a Broadway production opening in 2027. © IMAGO / News Licensing

On Wednesday, producers confirmed swirling rumors and announced that Evita would be transferred to Broadway in the spring of 2027.

Zegler will return in the leading role, per Deadline, with the musical's composer Andrew Lloyd Webber hailing her as a "generational talent."

Director Jamie Lloyd said he has been "completely overwhelmed" by the response to the West End production, adding, "I'm looking forward to revisiting the production with Rachel, whose stellar performance continues to inspire me."

Notably, the director also confirmed that Evita's viral staging of Don't Cry for Me Argentina – sung on a balcony outside the theater – would have to be reworked for Broadway.

"When we started discussing a New York production, it became apparent that our Palladium staging of Don't Cry For Me Argentina would not be possible," Lloyd said. "I am really excited to explore a new idea, made especially for Broadway."

Though an outdoor moment is far more challenging in the busy Big Apple, Lloyd has pulled it off before: in his 2024 revival of Sunset Boulevard, the title track was performed as the male lead exited the theater and walked along West 44th Street before returning inside for the end of the song.

In a statement, Zegler gushed that bringing Evita to Broadway is a "a once in a lifetime opportunity."

" I can't wait to perform for my home, New York City," she added.