Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley split after three years of marriage – what happened?

Los Angeles, California - Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley have reportedly split up just before reaching their third wedding anniversary. Insiders close to the couple are now coming out of the woodwork to spill the tea.

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley (r) have apparently split amid their "rocky" relationship. © NEILSON BARNARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

People confirmed on July 8 that the 42-year-old producer and the 31-year-old actor have separated, with an insider sharing that their relationship is "rocky."

Another source said that Jack and Margaret are "figuring things out" as the singer continues his Bleachers Forever tour, while the Leftovers star is currently filming the upcoming horror film, Possession.

Jack and Margaret began dating in 2021 and announced their engagement in May 2022.

In August 2023, the couple wed in New Jersey, which was attended by Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz, and Lana Del Rey.

Per The Daily Mail, the Bleachers vocalist reportedly attended Taylor and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden nuptials with his sister, Rachel.

A wedding guest spilled to the site that Jack was overheard telling friends that he and the Substance actor "had a tiff" before the ceremony.