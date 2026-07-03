Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get married at MSG as global stars swarm "royal wedding"

New York, New York - Global pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL athlete Travis Kelce, whose lavish wedding has drawn hundreds of celebrities to New York, have officially married, a representative for the singer said on Friday.

Signs celebrating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's marriage with the words "JUST&T MARRIED" appearing in New York City on July 3, 2026. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP

"Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis's Best Man," Swift's longstanding publicist Tree Paine said in a statement.

"The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler."

Celebrities, athletes, and other A-listers flocked to Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Friday for what many believed to be a celebration of the couple's wedding.

The anticipation was even greater as Swift and Kelce made no public announcements about their wedding plans – and reportedly insisted guests sign nondisclosure agreements.

Paine revealed the couple's wedding looks were created by Christian Dior Haute Couture, while their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin. Swift wore Cartier jewelry.

Shortly before Paine announced their marriage, a giant screen outside MSG showed the message "JUST&T MARRIED!" – T&T for Taylor and Travis.

Some 1,000 guests, reportedly banned from carrying phones, were expected to attend the secretive wedding.

Stars heading to the venue included model Gigi Hadid, actors Hugh Grant, Bradley Cooper, and Dakota Johnson, and pop figures Benson Boone and Camila Cabello.

Entertainment outlets said Swift and Kelce gave guests black velvet boxes etched with the couple's initials, apparently containing a champagne flute adorned with diamonds.

Friday's party reportedly kicked off with mid-afternoon cocktails, before a reception going late into the night. Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw were to perform, and Ed Sheeran was rumored to be among those taking the stage.