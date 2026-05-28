Jennifer Lopez calls co-star Brett Goldstein "my guy" amid romance rumors!
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez praised her co-star, Brett Goldstein, amid rumors that the two could be dating!
At the Los Angeles premiere of their rom-com, Office Romance, the Ain't It Funny hitmaker said she's a huge Ted Lasso fan and hailed Roy Kent, the English actor's character on the show, as her favorite.
"Roy Kent. That's my guy. That's my guy. I love him and Keeley. I mean, it's why I watched the show. I was a huge, huge fan," J.Lo revealed on the red carpet.
She continued, "And so, I was very excited when I heard that he wrote a script for me. I was like, 'What? Roy Kent? Are you kidding me? Yes."
When asked about their onscreen chemistry, the Maid in Manhattan star, who divorced Ben Affleck in 2024, confessed that it was "easy right from the beginning."
J.Lo says Brett Goldstein is her favorite love interest!
The co-stars have been sparking dating rumors as of late, which began when the two were spotted together last March.
The gossip has intensified amid J.Lo and Brett's press run, especially due to their flattering remarks about one another!
When asked by The Hollywood Reporter how the comedian compares to her previous, hunky rom-com co-stars, J.Lo confessed, "No. 1. Let's not mince words here."
Okay, Ms. Lopez!
Cover photo: Collage: Jamie McCarthy & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP