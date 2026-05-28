Jennifer Lopez calls co-star Brett Goldstein "my guy" amid romance rumors!

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez praised her co-star, Brett Goldstein, amid rumors that the two could be dating !

Jennifer Lopez couldn't help but gush over her Office Romance co-star, Brett Goldstein (r). © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

At the Los Angeles premiere of their rom-com, Office Romance, the Ain't It Funny hitmaker said she's a huge Ted Lasso fan and hailed Roy Kent, the English actor's character on the show, as her favorite.

"Roy Kent. That's my guy. That's my guy. I love him and Keeley. I mean, it's why I watched the show. I was a huge, huge fan," J.Lo revealed on the red carpet.

She continued, "And so, I was very excited when I heard that he wrote a script for me. I was like, 'What? Roy Kent? Are you kidding me? Yes."

When asked about their onscreen chemistry, the Maid in Manhattan star, who divorced Ben Affleck in 2024, confessed that it was "easy right from the beginning."