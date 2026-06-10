Jennifer Lopez reveals whether she kissed Madonna while rehearsing for the the 2003 VMAs

Los Angeles, California - What would've happened had Jennifer Lopez been able to appear at the MTV Video Music Awards with Madonna in 2003?

Jennifer Lopez said that a schedule conflict is why she couldn't join Madonna and Britney Spears on stage at the 2003 VMAs. © Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, J.Lo revealed why she couldn't join the Vogue hitmaker on stage.

"I was working on a movie, Shall We Dance, at the same time, and they just wouldn't let me out of the movie," the 56-year-old told the host.

The iconic moment saw Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera appear with Madonna for a rendition of Like a Virgin, where she later kissed both pop stars.

J.Lo claimed that she "rehearsed and everything" with Britney and Madonna at the latter's house – and revealed whether the infamous smooch happened between them in the practice sessions!