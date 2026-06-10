Jennifer Lopez reveals whether she kissed Madonna while rehearsing for the the 2003 VMAs
Los Angeles, California - What would've happened had Jennifer Lopez been able to appear at the MTV Video Music Awards with Madonna in 2003?
On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, J.Lo revealed why she couldn't join the Vogue hitmaker on stage.
"I was working on a movie, Shall We Dance, at the same time, and they just wouldn't let me out of the movie," the 56-year-old told the host.
The iconic moment saw Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera appear with Madonna for a rendition of Like a Virgin, where she later kissed both pop stars.
J.Lo claimed that she "rehearsed and everything" with Britney and Madonna at the latter's house – and revealed whether the infamous smooch happened between them in the practice sessions!
Did J.Lo ever kiss Madonna?
The Get Right singer said, "No, but Madonna said that that's what she wanted to do. It was a thing, like, 'We're going to get married, I'm going to be the groom, you guys are going to sing.'"
She added, "I was the one who was going to come out first and sing 'Like a Virgin.'"
J.Lo was previously slammed for revealing that she was replaced by Christina Aguilera, as some fans felt that the pop sensation was "taking away" from Xtina's moment.
Cover photo: Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP