Jennifer Lopez told herself to "f**king figure yourself out" after Ben Affleck divorce

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez recently confessed that she had to check herself after her divorce from Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her split from Ben Affleck (l.) and how she held herself accountable for their divorce. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During her interview on the Smartless podcast, J.Lo touched on her high-profile split from the Oscar winner, sharing that "everything in my life has changed over the past couple of years."

The 56-year-old admitted that there have been moments where "my life blew up in my own face" due to the "choices" she's made.

J.Lo continued, "But also because of the fact that I had things that needed to change about myself that I didn't understand or recognize that was attracting certain things and attracting a certain type of experience into my life."

The Office Romance star explained, "So, I want to give myself that credit too, but there comes a point where it's all so puzzling and wrong where you have to sit there."