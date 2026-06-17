Jennifer Lopez told herself to "f**king figure yourself out" after Ben Affleck divorce
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez recently confessed that she had to check herself after her divorce from Ben Affleck!
During her interview on the Smartless podcast, J.Lo touched on her high-profile split from the Oscar winner, sharing that "everything in my life has changed over the past couple of years."
The 56-year-old admitted that there have been moments where "my life blew up in my own face" due to the "choices" she's made.
J.Lo continued, "But also because of the fact that I had things that needed to change about myself that I didn't understand or recognize that was attracting certain things and attracting a certain type of experience into my life."
The Office Romance star explained, "So, I want to give myself that credit too, but there comes a point where it's all so puzzling and wrong where you have to sit there."
J.Lo calls Ben Affleck divorce the "turning point" in her life
Nearly 20 years after their first engagement, J.Lo and Ben reconnected in 2021 and later wed – twice – in 2022.
Yet, the All I Have hitmaker filed for divorce in 2024, which was finalized in early 2025.
J.Lo said of the split, "After my last divorce, I just sat there, and I was like, I canceled my tour, and I sat there, and I was just like, 'You need to f**king figure yourself out."
She continued, "Forget about everybody else. There's nobody to blame here except yourself, in a certain way."
J.Lo added, "Not that people don't behave in a way that's not great, but I asked myself, 'What are you doing? What do you have going on?' And that was that was a turning point for me. That was a couple of years ago now."
Cover photo: Collage: Emma McIntyre & Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP