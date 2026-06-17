Justin Timberlake and Jessia Biel shut down split rumors with rare outing

New York, New York - Justin Bieber and Jessica Biel got their sexy back while enjoying their time in the Big Apple!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel (l.) were captured on a date in New York City after lying low for a while. © Collage: Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@justintimberlake

Over the weekend, the longtime spouses were spotted having a rare outing in New York together amid rumors that their marriage is in trouble.

Justin (45) and Jessica (44) were captured coordinating in all-black looks and oversized sunglasses as they sweetly held hands.

Noticeably absent from the daytime stroll were the pair's sons, Silas and Phineas, but even parents need a day out!

The Summer Love hitmaker and the 7th Heaven star haven't been seen much in public after footage from Justin's DWI arrest was released in March.

The *NSYNC member was arrested for drunk driving last June after failing to stop at a stop sign in Sag Harbor, New York.

It was previously reported that the couple, who wed in October 2012, were headed for divorce, as Jessica had become "fed up" with her husband's behavior.