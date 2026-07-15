Kim and Kanye's 13-year-old daughter North West reveals new face tattoo ahead of massive tour

Los Angeles, California - Kanye "Ye" West 's 13-year-old daughter, North West, flaunted a massive new face tattoo emblazoned with an unusual message before embarking on a major US tour.

North West appears to have got herself a large facial tattoo before she embarks on a new US tour. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@northwest

North West has made a habit over recent months of consistently surprising with her unique vibes and style, transforming her look and launching a music career of her own in the form of the Kimokawaii Tour.

Over the course of August, North will play 14 shows across as many cities, taking her act to Texas, Georgia, New York, Massachusetts, California, and more. She'll be performing alongside Molly Santana.

Having recently shown off two radical new piercings, the teenager took to Instagram this week to debut a dramatic new face tattoo.

In the Instagram story, North's face is shown as she looks down towards the ground. A fake tattoo is emblazoned on her cheek, reading: "Are you ready for the Kimokawaii tour?"

This isn't even the first time that North has shown off fake tattoos and piercings. Last year, she and her parents were criticized after she posed with a collection of fake tattoos and new piercings.

In January, when she was only 12 years old, she was featured in a song with her father in which she sang about an assortment of desired tattoos and piercings.

"Piercing on my hand, the other holding bands," Kim Kardashian's daughter rapped. "No friends, just filter; you wouldn't understand."