Pete Davidson brutally disses Kanye West as a "gay Nazi" during Kevin Hart roast

Los Angeles, California - Pete Davidson revived his Kanye West feud with a brutal diss during Netflix 's The Roast of Kevin Hart!

Pete Davidson (r.) threw a savage jab at Kanye West (l.) years after their feud during Pete's romance with Kim Kardashian. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & onzalo Marroquin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 32-year-old Saturday Night Live alum joined Kevin Hart's famous pals, who gathered to "roast" the 46-year-old on Sunday night.

Pete first took a shot at fellow comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, saying, "Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk, in that he's definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat."

He savagely added, "Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye, so I've taken shots from better gay Nazis."

During the Marmaduke actor's nine-month romance with Kim Kardashian, the Bully artist – who was married to Kim between 2014 and 2021 – viciously harassed and spread rumors about Pete, claiming that he was an addict, gay, and had AIDS.

Kim and Pete split in 2022, yet insiders allege that The Freak Brothers star later went to therapy to recover from Ye's antics.