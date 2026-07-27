Katy Perry slams White House for using her music in shocking video of Iran strikes: "Deeply appalled"

Washington DC - Pop star Katy Perry slammed the Trump administration after the White House's official TikTok page used one of her songs without permission.

Katy Perry called out the White House after her song was used in a video of US military strikes on Iran. © Gene J. Puskar/AP/dpa

The 41-year-old singer wrote on X over the weekend that she was "deeply appalled" that her song Firework had been used as background music for footage of US military strikes on Iran.

"I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it," Katy wrote.

She emphasized that her music is meant to bring people together – not to glorify war.

"To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for," Katy added.

The White House's TikTok account had posted a clip showing an explosion set to a sequence of the pop song.

The administration added in the caption, "Iran has been warned."

Perry wrote in her X post that she created the song as a hymn of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments.

She called the White House's post a "complete violation of everything my song stands for."