Katy Perry slams White House for using her music in shocking video of Iran strikes: "Deeply appalled"
By Anna Ringle
Washington DC - Pop star Katy Perry slammed the Trump administration after the White House's official TikTok page used one of her songs without permission.
The 41-year-old singer wrote on X over the weekend that she was "deeply appalled" that her song Firework had been used as background music for footage of US military strikes on Iran.
"I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it," Katy wrote.
She emphasized that her music is meant to bring people together – not to glorify war.
"To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for," Katy added.
The White House's TikTok account had posted a clip showing an explosion set to a sequence of the pop song.
The administration added in the caption, "Iran has been warned."
Perry wrote in her X post that she created the song as a hymn of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments.
She called the White House's post a "complete violation of everything my song stands for."
Trump administration faces fury from musicians after using songs without conset
In President Donald Trump's second term, official government social media pages have repeatedly stirred outrage by using musicians' work without consent to promote the administration's controversial agenda.
In December, the White House posted a video showing the aggressive detention of migrants set to a track by Sabrina Carpenter.
The Espresso artist condemned the clip as "evil and disgusting."
"Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda," she added.
The post has since been removed from social media.
Another pop star to call out the Trump administration was Olivia Rodrigo, whose music was similarly used to push the president's deportation agenda in a video that the singer called "racist, hateful propaganda."
Cover photo: Gene J. Puskar/AP/dpa