Houthis claim credit for Red Sea tanker strikes as US attacks Iran for 12th consecutive night

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed to have struck two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea on Wednesday, potentially opening a new front in the US-Iran war engulfing the region.

Armed Yemeni supporters of the Iran-backed Houthi movement brandish their weapons during a protest against what the group says are restrictions imposed by the Saudi-led coalition on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, in Sanaa on July 17, 2026. © MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP

The claim came as the US launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iranian military targets, marking the twelfth consecutive night of US attacks on Iran.

The Houthis said they had carried out missile and drone strikes on two Saudi tankers that "violated the blockade," naming the vessels as the Encelia and the Layla.

British naval security monitor UKMTO said the master of a tanker reported being struck by an unknown projectile about 70 nautical miles southwest of Al Shuqaiq, causing a fire that the crew was fighting.

The Red Sea escalation followed a Houthi threat to blockade Saudi ports, widening the pressure on key Middle East shipping routes already shaken by fighting over the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump had previously threatened to destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant for every attack on shipping in Hormuz, drawing an "eye for an eye" warning from Tehran as both sides sharpened threats in the escalating war.

Fighting over the vital energy waterway has collapsed a preliminary deal between the US and Iran, with Tehran reimposing its blockade and firing on vessels that seek to transit.

"Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT," Trump wrote on social media.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would respond in kind to any attack on its infrastructure.

"Our defense doctrine is clear: eye for an eye," Araghchi wrote on X. "Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response."

Iran's state broadcaster quoted the military as saying that US threats "will have no result other than the expansion of the war."

Trump has faced intense political pressure to end the conflict, which Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tuesday had cost the US $37.5 billion, up from nearly $29 billion in mid-May.