Katy Perry throws shade at her exes – and swoons over Trudeau – in viral concert moment

Spain - Singer Katy Perry took aim at her ex‑boyfriends on stage – and, at the same time, made a sweet love declaration to her current partner, Justin Trudeau!

Katy Perry thew some shade at her exes during a recent performance. © Screenshit/X/katydailybrasil

During a performance at the O Son do Camiño music festival, the 41‑year‑old debuted an unusual on-stage bit.

As seen in videos shared on social media, a giant cell phone was displayed behind Katy as she performed Never Really Over.

Several calls soon came in on the phone – many from the pop star's ex‑partners!

First, she received a call from Diplo, with whom she was briefly linked in 2014.

The singer repeatedly pressed the "reject" button with a nervous expression and then shyly covered her eyes.

Shortly after, a call from a contact named "JM" appeared – apparently a nod to her relationship with John Mayer. Katy simply ignored that call.

A call from "OB" – presumably her baby daddy, Orlando Bloom – also went unanswered. Katy dated the actor for several years and was even engaged to him before they ended their relationship last summer.