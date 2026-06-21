Katy Perry throws shade at her exes – and swoons over Trudeau – in viral concert moment
Spain - Singer Katy Perry took aim at her ex‑boyfriends on stage – and, at the same time, made a sweet love declaration to her current partner, Justin Trudeau!
During a performance at the O Son do Camiño music festival, the 41‑year‑old debuted an unusual on-stage bit.
As seen in videos shared on social media, a giant cell phone was displayed behind Katy as she performed Never Really Over.
Several calls soon came in on the phone – many from the pop star's ex‑partners!
First, she received a call from Diplo, with whom she was briefly linked in 2014.
The singer repeatedly pressed the "reject" button with a nervous expression and then shyly covered her eyes.
Shortly after, a call from a contact named "JM" appeared – apparently a nod to her relationship with John Mayer. Katy simply ignored that call.
A call from "OB" – presumably her baby daddy, Orlando Bloom – also went unanswered. Katy dated the actor for several years and was even engaged to him before they ended their relationship last summer.
Katy Perry answers the phone for Justin Trudeau!
The final call provided a cute surprise: when the contact "JPJT" appeared on the screen, Katy answered it happily – the initials clearly stood for Justin Pierre James Trudeau.
She has been dating the 54‑year‑old politician for about a year.
Just a few weeks ago, the couple celebrated their first red‑carpet appearance together at the debut of her new concert film.
"I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life," the Firework artist said at the event.
"I am very in love. And actually, that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that because I'm a little bit like a rainbow kite."
Cover photo: Screenshit/X/katydailybrasil