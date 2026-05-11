Is Jacob Elordi pushing Kendall Jenner to keep their alleged romance a secret?

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner 's rumored liaison with Jacob Elordi could be kept under wraps for a while – and here's why!

Jacob Elordi (l.) could be asking Kendall Jenner to keep their budding romance a secret to avoid media scrutiny. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & Julian Hamilton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per OK! Magazine, the 28-year-old actor reportedly wants to keep things clandestine between him and the 30-year-old model.

An insider spilled that Jacob has a "real disdain" for the reality TV world that the Kardashian-Jenner family comes from, explaining that he "doesn't want to be lumped into that glossy, influencer-driven world."

They continued, "That's partly why he insisted everything stay quiet."

While the Euphoria star has "admiration" for Kendall, he allegedly wants to avoid "cameras, scrutiny, and assumptions," adding, "It may sound ultra-snobby, but it is what it is."

In April, it was reported that the two have been "getting to know each other the last couple of months," while DeuxMoi even claimed that Kendall and Jacob were seen "making out" at Coachella.

The Kardashians star has had high-profile relationships with Bad Bunny and Harry Styles, but she rarely speaks publicly about her exes.