Khloé Kardashian's BFFs to star in their own TV show – and social media is sounding off

Los Angeles, California - Grab your besties and some wine! Khloé Kardashian 's inner circle is starring in a new series, The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project, and here are all the juicy details.

Khloé Kardashian's (center l) closest pals are taking the small screen themselves on a new Hulu series. © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloekardashian

On Tuesday, Hulu dropped the official trailer for the new reality TV show, which will premiere this month.

The Girls stars the 41-year-old's closest pals: Natalie Halcro, Khadijah Haqq, Malika Haqq, Yris Palmer, Olivia Pierson, and Nicole Williams English.

According to Deadline, "The Girls follows Khloé Kardashian's inner circle as her closest friends navigate the highs and lows of motherhood, marriage, dating, business, and life in the spotlight."

It teases towards the end, "But as they spend more time together and get to know one another on a deeper level, unexpected tensions, old wounds, and clashing perspectives begin to surface – testing whether these friendships can grow as their lives continue to evolve."

While the series has piqued a lot of fans' interest, some have criticized the concept of the show and accused KoKo of exploiting her gal pals.

"Hulu is really just greenlighting anything," one X user joked.