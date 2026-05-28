Tristan Thompson reveals Khloé Kardashian's shocking "ultimatum" on having kids
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian put Tristan Thompson in the hot seat during their interview on her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land!
Khloé's ex revealed in Thursday's episode that he underwent a vasectomy after the reality star asked him if he wanted more kids in the future.
Tristan answered, "I think I signed off for two embryos. So, I mean, if I do have more kids, it'd be coming from you. I already have enough baby moms. Don't want no more."
The 41-year-old – who shares kids, True (8) and Tatum (3) with the basketball player – disclosed that she pushed him into undergoing the surgery after his numerous infidelities.
"Tristan may have had a little ultimatum from me," Khloé confessed, to which he replied, "What? Getting neutered? Sometimes you gotta lay them nuts on the table."
He added, "I've been a little hardheaded at times. I wish I wasn't as stubborn. Sometimes you have to get forced into the right decision."
Will Tristan Thompson tell his kids about his cheating scandals?
Khloé then confronted Tristan about his infamous cheating scandals and when he plans on telling their children about them.
"I've definitely thought about that," the NBA free agent admitted.
"Like you said, it's not about if, it's when. I think it just depends on which age we have this conversation," Tristan continued, adding that he will hold himself "accountable" when the time comes.
Tristan continued, "The most important thing is that, you know, accountability, how much I, you know, love Mommy and go from there."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Khloé Kardashian