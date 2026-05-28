Tristan Thompson reveals Khloé Kardashian's shocking "ultimatum" on having kids

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian put Tristan Thompson in the hot seat during their interview on her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land!

Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson (r.) got candid about getting a vasectomy during their joint podcast appearance. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Khloé Kardashian

Khloé's ex revealed in Thursday's episode that he underwent a vasectomy after the reality star asked him if he wanted more kids in the future.

Tristan answered, "I think I signed off for two embryos. So, I mean, if I do have more kids, it'd be coming from you. I already have enough baby moms. Don't want no more."

The 41-year-old – who shares kids, True (8) and Tatum (3) with the basketball player – disclosed that she pushed him into undergoing the surgery after his numerous infidelities.

"Tristan may have had a little ultimatum from me," Khloé confessed, to which he replied, "What? Getting neutered? Sometimes you gotta lay them nuts on the table."

He added, "I've been a little hardheaded at times. I wish I wasn't as stubborn. Sometimes you have to get forced into the right decision."