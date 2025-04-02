Does Khloé Kardashian want to have more kids? She says...

Los Angeles, California - Is Khloé Kardashian open to having more kids? The mom of two got honest about expanding her family in her latest podcast episode!

Khloé Kardashian dished on potentially having more kids on her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land. © Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

On the heels of her bootylicious Fabletics launch, the 40-year-old fitness mogul seemingly confirmed that she's done growing her family on this week's episode of Khloé in Wonder Land.

KoKo spoke with trainer Gunnar Peterson about their respective families, with the guest teasing KoKo about catching up to his "starting five."

The reality star jokingly replied, "No, I'm good. I have my two, and then I just acquire other kids."

The trainer noted, "You also have a lot of nieces and nephews, so you fill the bench," to which Khloé agreed.

"I take care of a lot of people. I'm good. I feel complete. Starting 20," she said.