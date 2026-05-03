Kid Rock unveils new Hegseth-approved tour promo – and it was funded by taxpayers
Nashville, Tennessee - MAGA musician Kid Rock is now using footage from his recent Apache helicopter flyover with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to promote his "Freedom 250 Tour."
In a video shared on social media, a pre-recorded video is seen playing on a large screen at the first stop of the tour in Bellville, Texas, on Friday.
It shows Kid Rock exiting his private jet after landing at a military base, where he is greeted by Hegseth, to whom he asks, "Mr. Secretary, what are you doing here?"
"I'm going to your show," Hegseth declares.
Clips are then shown of the two flying around in military helicopters, spliced together with bizarre close-ups of Hegseth's tattoos.
The video comes after the musician stirred up controversy last month when he shared a video on social media showing two Apache helicopters flying near his mansion in Tennessee.
His post was met with heavy backlash, leading to a military investigation and the pilots involved being suspended. But in a stunning move, Hegseth personally shut down the investigation and reinstated the pilots.
Last week, Hegseth shared photos of himself and Kid Rock taking a ride in military helicopters, which a Pentagon spokesperson later said was intended to film for an event.
Is Kid Rock getting special perks for his MAGA loyalty?
Kid Rock has been a longtime ally to President Donald Trump, and regularly propped up as one of MAGA's biggest celebrity loyalists. The concert tour has been included in the president's plans to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America's independence in July.
But many critics are now taking issue with the fact that the Trump administration appears to be using taxpayer money to fund the musician's tour and promotion.
As Rolling Stone points out, AH-64 Apaches, which were used in the video, cost around $7,000 per hour to fly, which demonstrates the willingness of the administration to grant favors to celebrities who are willing to push their message.
When asked in a recent interview about criticisms that he has been receiving "perks" from the administration, Kid Rock argued it was all "spin" from the press and social media trolls.
Cover photo: Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP