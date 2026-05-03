Kid Rock unveils new Hegseth-approved tour promo – funded by taxpayers

Nashville, Tennessee - MAGA musician Kid Rock is now using footage from his recent Apache helicopter flyover with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to promote his "Freedom 250 Tour."

Kid Rock (r) recently unveiled a promo video for his new tour featuring himself flying around in military helicopters with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (l.) © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

In a video shared on social media, a pre-recorded video is seen playing on a large screen at the first stop of the tour in Bellville, Texas, on Friday.

It shows Kid Rock exiting his private jet after landing at a military base, where he is greeted by Hegseth, to whom he asks, "Mr. Secretary, what are you doing here?"

"I'm going to your show," Hegseth declares.

Clips are then shown of the two flying around in military helicopters, spliced together with bizarre close-ups of Hegseth's tattoos.

The video comes after the musician stirred up controversy last month when he shared a video on social media showing two Apache helicopters flying near his mansion in Tennessee.

His post was met with heavy backlash, leading to a military investigation and the pilots involved being suspended. But in a stunning move, Hegseth personally shut down the investigation and reinstated the pilots.

Last week, Hegseth shared photos of himself and Kid Rock taking a ride in military helicopters, which a Pentagon spokesperson later said was intended to film for an event.

