Kim and Kanye's daughter North West makes shock call on headlining tour – just days before it begins

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 's 13-year-old daughter, North, has pulled the plug on her headlining tour just days before it was set to begin.

North West (r) has seemingly canceled her first headlining just days before it was set to kick off. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

North was set to expand her budding music career on the road alongside rapper Molly Santana with the Kimokawaii Tour, which was set to kick off on August 5.

But now, several of the tour dates have been listed as "canceled" on Ticketmaster, and the tour's official website has been taken down, per People.

One show appears to still be active on its venue's website, though: an August 25 performance in San Francisco.

Molly Santana broke her silence on the surprise news via her Instagram story, writing, "To everyone who bought tickets to the tour, I sincerely apologize. I know a lot of you have taken time out of your busy schedules and spent your hard earned money planning to be there."

The 21-year-old did not cite a reason for the tour's cancellation, but added, "Nothing makes me more happy than the opportunity to share more amazing memories with you all and I hope to see you soon."

North, following in her dad's musical footsteps, dropped her debut EP N0rth4evr back in May.