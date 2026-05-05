Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner free the (fake) nipple with bold 2026 Met Gala looks

New York, New York - Kim Kardashian and her younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner , channeled the theme of the 2026 Met Gala with bold, figure-hugging 'fits that instantly went viral!

(From l. to r.) Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all flaunted their curves on the 2026 Met Gala steps. © Collage: Julian Hamilton & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Angela Weiss / AFP

The trio represented their famous family at Monday's star-studded event in surprisingly similar ensembles – particularly Kendall and Kylie, whose looks both featured bustiers that gave the illusion of nude breasts.

Kendall's was a bit more subtle, as the dress – designed by Zac Posen – only fell below her breast on the right side.

Though she kept it simple on the red carpet, other snaps of the 30-year-old model reveal that the gown has massive wings inspired by the Winged Victory of Samothrace sculpture.

Her 28-year-old sister, meanwhile, went all-in with a nude corset featuring a fake belly button and nipples, accompanied by what appeared to be a white ballgown falling off her hips.

Kylie's look, a Schiaparelli creation, required 11,000 hours of embroidery, according to Page Six.

Kim also followed the faux nipple trend, but she took things in a more avant-garde direction with a metallic orange bodysuit from Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem. The 45-year-old completed her look with a leather skirt left open in the front and bright blonde hair.

All three of the curve-bearing looks come in accordance with the theme's focus on the "relationship between clothing and the body," derived from the new Costume Art exhibit coming to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.