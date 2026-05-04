Met Gala 2026 preview: Beyoncé eyes long-awaited return as Bezos sparks protests

New York, New York - The brightest stars in Hollywood, music, sports, and style will hit the red carpet Monday for the Met Gala, the extravagant Manhattan charity ball that this year spotlights the intersection between fashion and art.

The 2026 Met Gala celebrates the new Costume Art exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

The A-listers invited to New York's biggest social event of the year have been asked to dress for the theme "Fashion is Art," which dovetails with the exhibit Costume Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

But for the fashionistas, the Met Gala – traditionally held on the first Monday in May – is simply one of the world's top red carpets with blinding star power.

Music mega-star Beyoncé will make her first appearance at the event in a decade, serving as a co-chair of fashion's marquee event along with tennis legend Venus Williams and Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman.

Of course, the entire evening is overseen by Vogue's global editorial director Anna Wintour – the ultimate tastemaker in US fashion who has helmed the event for 30 years.

The gala is a fundraiser for the Met's Costume Institute, but it is also a social media extravaganza that sees stars don over-the-top looks, vying to create the greatest spectacle.

The Met also announced a gala "host committee" led by Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello and actress Zoe Kravitz. It features singers Sabrina Carpenter and Doja Cat, retired ballet superstar Misty Copeland, and WNBA champion A'ja Wilson.