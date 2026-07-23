Kim Kardashian pokes fun at herself for failing the bar exam in cheeky energy drink ad

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has an update! The businesswoman has spilled the tea on how she "does it all" with her latest drop.

Kim Kardashian's latest business venture is here, and she updated fans in true businesswoman style with a cheeky campaign. © IMAGO / Michael Potts

On Thursday, the reality star re-introduced the world to the energy drink UPDATE with a cheeky campaign that she shared via Instagram.

Kim is seen in the clip arriving at a press conference decked out in an all-black 'fit, where she begins, "People are always asking about all of the work I've gotten done. Not that type of work" – alluding to plastic surgery.

She teasingly continued, "They always ask, 'Kim, how do you do so much? Kim, how do you keep going? Kim, are they really real?'" before the camera hilariously pans to her boobs.

The 45-year-old adds, "Honestly, my energy is just different," as she takes a sip of the new drink.

When a reporter asks what her secret is, she coyly responds, "No secret. Just an update."

Kim is then seen donning a blonde wig with a "team of leading experts" in a video played on a screen behind her.