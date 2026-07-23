Kim Kardashian pokes fun at herself for failing the bar exam in cheeky energy drink ad
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has an update! The businesswoman has spilled the tea on how she "does it all" with her latest drop.
On Thursday, the reality star re-introduced the world to the energy drink UPDATE with a cheeky campaign that she shared via Instagram.
Kim is seen in the clip arriving at a press conference decked out in an all-black 'fit, where she begins, "People are always asking about all of the work I've gotten done. Not that type of work" – alluding to plastic surgery.
She teasingly continued, "They always ask, 'Kim, how do you do so much? Kim, how do you keep going? Kim, are they really real?'" before the camera hilariously pans to her boobs.
The 45-year-old adds, "Honestly, my energy is just different," as she takes a sip of the new drink.
When a reporter asks what her secret is, she coyly responds, "No secret. Just an update."
Kim is then seen donning a blonde wig with a "team of leading experts" in a video played on a screen behind her.
Kim Kardashian gets the last laugh in new drink promo
When asked if she passed the bar exam, The Kardashians alum quipped, "No, I didn't pass the bar. I raised it" – okay, Kim!
The mom of four told People that she resonated with the canned drink, which contains paraxanthine, because it helps her stay "focused, balanced, and present, no matter what my schedule looks like."
She also spilled that she had an active role in the creative process and direction of the new ad, adding that her team loved "sprinkling in fun easter eggs, some humor, and a bit of a wink."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Michael Potts