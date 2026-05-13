Kim Kardashian scores massive payout in failed defamation suit

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian scored a legal win against the man who filed a defamation lawsuit against her!

Kim Kardashian won $167,000 from the $186,000 she demanded from a New York man who sued her for defamation. © Angela Weiss / AFP

Per Us Weekly, the 45-year-old mogul was awarded $167,000 out of the $186,000 that she requested in legal fees from Ivan Cantu.

The drama began when Kardashian accidentally posted a photo of the New York native while referencing a Texas man with the same name, who was convicted of murder in 2001 and sentenced to death.

Cantu then sued the reality star in February 2025, claiming that the mix-up caused him "emotional distress, loss of sleep, and post-traumatic stress disorder."

A judge dismissed the case in November, and Kardashian countersued him weeks later, demanding that Cantu cover her legal fees.

According to the site, Cantu attempted to fight the filing and argued that he would be financially ruined if he had to pay.

He also argued that Kardashian doesn't need the money, but the judge ultimately sided with the SKIMS founder.