Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt video of her kids for Mother's Day: "thank you for choosing me"
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian sweetly paid tribute to her kids for this year's Mother's Day!
The 45-year-old multi-hyphenate takes pride in being a mom, as showcased in a Mother's Day Instagram post that she shared on Sunday.
Kim pieced together throwback snippets of her four children, North (12), Saint (10), Chicago (8), and Psalm (7), whom she shares with her ex, Kanye West.
The video featured adorable footage of the West kiddies throughout the years, including bike-riding moments, cuddles with the SKIMS founder, and sweet sibling bonding.
Kim's digital scrapbook was set to a voiceover from Ed O'Neill's Modern Family character, Jay Pritchett, that lamented how quickly time flies when one becomes a parent.
Kim, who is reportedly dating F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, has been brutally honest about the challenges motherhood presents while dealing with her tumultuous relationship with Ye.
The Kardashians star has previously declared herself a "single mom" while also dealing with backlash from "mom-shamers." Yet Kim has proven time and time again that her greatest joy in life is being a mom to her children!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian