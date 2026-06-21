Kim Kardashian shocks fans with Marilyn-esque blonde bombshell hair

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has again ditched her natural dark locks in favor of a blonde bombshell 'do, which she debuted in Los Angeles on Friday.

Kim Kardashian surprised fans with another beauty makeover, this time changing up her hair color. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian & IMAGO / PsnewZ

Per Page Six, the 45-year-old sported a bouncy blonde bob as she headed to a dermatologist appointment.

Kim, who covered much of her face with oversized black sunglasses, donned a gray trench coat, Gucci heels and matching handbag, and a Dodgers baseball cap.

The SKIMS mogul then flaunted her new look in an Instagram post on Saturday, giving fans a closer peek at the tousled hairstyle.

Fans were all about Kim's makeover, and she even got some love from her famous family in the comments as well.

"Sexy time!!!! Super into this," her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, wrote.

This is far from the first time Kim's gone blonde.

Back in May, the All's Fair star wowed with a light, honey-blonde shade for the 2026 Met Gala, where she stunned in a metallic orange bodysuit from Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem.

Kim previously went all-in on Marilyn Monroe's signature shade of blonde at the 2022 iteration of the event to complement her authentic – and controversial – gown originally worn by the late actor in 1962.