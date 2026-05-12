Kim Kardashian reveals her regret over controversial Marilyn Monroe Met Gala look

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has revealed that there's one element of her viral 2022 Met Gala look that she regrets to this day.

Kim Kardashian admitted she still regrets her hairstyle for the 2022 Met Gala. © Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Ahead of her buzzy appearance at the 2026 ceremony earlier this month, the 45-year-old reality star reflected on her past looks for fashion's biggest night.

Kim went all-out four years ago for the Met Gala theme of America: An Anthology of Fashion, opting to rock Marilyn Monroe's 1962 dress that the blonde bombshell famously wore while serenading President John F. Kennedy.

The look caused quite a stir: Kim struggled to fit into the dress and committed to an extreme diet to slip into it on the big day, but afterward, she faced accusations that she had damaged the gown.

So what's the SKIMS mogul's biggest regret? It has nothing to do with the dress itself, but instead how she wore her hair that night!

Kim bleached her signature dark tresses to match Marilyn's hair, but she stopped short of recreating the starlet's iconic voluminous bob. Instead, she kept her hair pulled back in a low bun.

"It was all about the hair, I'll fight you on that until the day I die," the reality star told her team in a TikTok clip.

She revealed that many people warned her against trying to recreate the Marilyn bob, saying that she'd look like a "wax figure" of the late actor.

But Kim was all in on the idea, and despite her best efforts, her team just wasn't able to pull it off.

"I think about it once a week. It was that we had too much going on. You were doing every family member, we weren't focused," she said.