Kim Kardashian superfan got extreme surgery to look like her idol – and died in the process

California – Christina Ashten Gourkani always wanted to look like her biggest role model, mega‑star Kim Kardashian . To achieve that, she repeatedly went under the knife – but she paid with her life. Now the person responsible has to go to prison .

Vivian Alexandra Gomez (l.) administered a lethal injection to the model Christina Ashten Gourkani (r.), and now must go to prison for it. © Montage: Broward County, Screenshot/Instagram/ashtens_empire

Gourkani, better known as "Ashten G," died in April 2023 at the age of 34 from cardiac arrest.

Silicone was reportedly found in her bloodstream – a substance she had previously been injected into her butt to achieve a fuller rear, which had then migrated throughout her body.

For the procedure, the model – who also worked on OnlyFans – ordered unlicensed cosmetologist Vivian Alexandra Gomez to travel from Florida to California.

The procedure, which was performed in a hotel room, ended in death shortly after. Gomez then fled back home to California.

According to People, a warrant was taken out for her, and she was eventually arrested.

Just over three years later, Gomez finally faces the consequences of her illegal actions. The now‑53‑year‑old must serve four years in prison in connection with Gourkani’s death.