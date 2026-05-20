Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand gets entangled in drug smuggling operation!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's SKIMS was reportedly used to smuggle over $9 million worth of cocaine!

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shipment was used by a truck driver to smuggle cocaine. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per the UK National Crime Agency's official press release, a truck driver has been convicted after attempting to transport drugs inside a shipment of the brand's clothing items.

Jakub Jan Konkel was sentenced to 13 years in jail at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday.

Last September, the 40-year-old was stopped by Border Force officers at the Port of Harwich in Essex and was carrying 28 shipments of SKIMS clothing.

According to the NCA, though the packages were legitimate, authorities became suspicious and soon discovered that the truck had been modified with a hidden compartment built into the rear trailer doors.

Police found 90 packages containing approximately two pounds of cocaine each, with an estimated street value of roughly $9.6 million.