Stepdad vibes! Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance heats up with a sweet family outing

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted having a family night out, hinting that things are getting more serious between them!

Kim Kardashian (r) and Lewis Hamilton (l) had a family night out with their respective moms and Kim's kids! © Collage: Minas Panagiotakis & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Viral snaps shared by Deuxmoi showed the F1 race car driver with the Kar-Jenner family for Scott Disick’s birthday at Nobu Malibu.

The 45-year-old mogul sported a grey, fitted dress with a matching, cropped grey jacket and strappy heels while holding hands with her daughter Chicago (8) and son Psalm (7).

Meanwhile, Lewis – who rocked an all-white tracksuit – was captured sweetly hugging Kim's oldest son Saint (10).

Are we sensing step-dad vibes?

Though the SKIMS co-founder's oldest daughter North wasn't present for the blended family outing, Kris Jenner and the British athlete's mom, Carmen, were also in attendance.

The lovebirds reportedly started dating around late 2025 and have been flaunting their budding romance with lavish trips and PDA-filled beach dates.

