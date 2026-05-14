Kylie Jenner admits she was "really scared" to tell her parents she was pregnant at 19

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner got candid about being a young mom in a new podcast appearance, admitting she was "really scared" to tell her parents she was pregnant at just 19 years old.

Kylie Jenner confessed she was "freaking out" when she found out she was pregnant with his first baby. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner & Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Sitting down with influencer Jake Shane for his Therapuss podcast on Wednesday, the 28-year-old looked back on her journey to becoming a mom.

Kylie confessed she was "freaking out" when she found out she was pregnant with her first baby, and she was especially afraid of spilling the beans to her parents.

"Yeah, I was freaking out. I was really scared to tell my parents," she said.

Thankfully, the beauty mogul shared that "no one was angry" at her when she told her parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner – though she admitted it was a "crazy time."

"I was really scared. But there was something just inside of me that knew that I wanted to do this, and I had to make a decision for myself: What do I really want? What can I handle?" she explained.

"And even if I have to do this alone, or however, this is the choice that I'm going to make."

Kylie welcomed her first daughter, Stormi, with ex Travis Scott in February 2018. The two split a year later but rekindled their romance, and Kylie gave birth to their second child – a boy named Aire – in 2022.