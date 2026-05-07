Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's courtside PDA goes viral

New York, New York - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet can't get enough of each other – or the New York Knicks!

Kylie Jenner (r.) and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA as they attended another NBA playoff game on Wednesday. © Collage: Dustin Satloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The lovebirds were spotted enjoying another NBA playoff game on Wednesday night as the Knicks took on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The 30-year-old actor showed his hometown pride in an orange leather jacket, which he rocked over a gray sweater and jeans.

Kylie, meanwhile, wore a white tank top and jeans, adding a pop of Knicks spirit with orange, laced kitten heels.

Sitting courtside as usual, the two were especially flirty throughout the night, with cameras catching them sharing a few kisses during and after the game.

Timothée and Kylie were also spotted celebrating New York's 108-102 victory with the 28-year-old reality star's former BFF Jordyn Woods, who's engaged to Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns.

After some messy drama involving Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson, Jordyn and Kylie had a major falling out in 2019, but as of 2023, they've been able to patch things up.