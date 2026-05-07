Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's courtside PDA goes viral
New York, New York - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet can't get enough of each other – or the New York Knicks!
The lovebirds were spotted enjoying another NBA playoff game on Wednesday night as the Knicks took on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The 30-year-old actor showed his hometown pride in an orange leather jacket, which he rocked over a gray sweater and jeans.
Kylie, meanwhile, wore a white tank top and jeans, adding a pop of Knicks spirit with orange, laced kitten heels.
Sitting courtside as usual, the two were especially flirty throughout the night, with cameras catching them sharing a few kisses during and after the game.
Timothée and Kylie were also spotted celebrating New York's 108-102 victory with the 28-year-old reality star's former BFF Jordyn Woods, who's engaged to Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns.
After some messy drama involving Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson, Jordyn and Kylie had a major falling out in 2019, but as of 2023, they've been able to patch things up.
And their renewed friendship seems to be going strong: after the Kylie Cosmetics mogul dropped some photos of her latest Knick 'fit to Instagram on Thursday, Jordyn left a comment hoping Kylie would make the trip to Game 3.
"I guess she needs to come to Philly tooooo," the 28-year-old model wrote.
Cover photo: Collage: Dustin Satloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP