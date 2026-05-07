Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's courtside PDA goes viral

By Kelly Christ

New York, New York - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet can't get enough of each other – or the New York Knicks!

Kylie Jenner (r.) and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA as they attended another NBA playoff game on Wednesday.
Kylie Jenner (r.) and Timothée Chalamet packed on the PDA as they attended another NBA playoff game on Wednesday.  © Collage: Dustin Satloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The lovebirds were spotted enjoying another NBA playoff game on Wednesday night as the Knicks took on the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The 30-year-old actor showed his hometown pride in an orange leather jacket, which he rocked over a gray sweater and jeans.

Kylie, meanwhile, wore a white tank top and jeans, adding a pop of Knicks spirit with orange, laced kitten heels.

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Sitting courtside as usual, the two were especially flirty throughout the night, with cameras catching them sharing a few kisses during and after the game.

Timothée and Kylie were also spotted celebrating New York's 108-102 victory with the 28-year-old reality star's former BFF Jordyn Woods, who's engaged to Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns.

After some messy drama involving Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson, Jordyn and Kylie had a major falling out in 2019, but as of 2023, they've been able to patch things up.

And their renewed friendship seems to be going strong: after the Kylie Cosmetics mogul dropped some photos of her latest Knick 'fit to Instagram on Thursday, Jordyn left a comment hoping Kylie would make the trip to Game 3.

"I guess she needs to come to Philly tooooo," the 28-year-old model wrote.

Cover photo: Collage: Dustin Satloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

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