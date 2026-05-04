Kylie Jenner hit with another shocking lawsuit from former housekeeper

Los Angeles, California - Another lawsuit against Kylie Jenner : a second housekeeper has made serious allegations about working at the reality star's home, claiming that she was denied bathroom visits as well as meal and rest breaks.

A second lawsuit has been filed against Kylie Jenner by a former housekeeper. © Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

A few days ago, Juana Delgado Soto filed a lawsuit against Jenner, the companies Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services, as well as the personnel supervisor, Itzel Sibrian. In the lawsuit, she accused those responsible of racial discrimination, harassment, and non-payment of wages, among other claims.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Soto began working for Jenner in 2019 and was denied meal and rest breaks during her employment.

However, the entire situation worsened significantly in 2023, when Sibrian became her direct supervisor.

The following year, the housekeeper filed a complaint with the HR department, accusing Sibrian of mocking and humiliating her because of her accent, her immigration status, and her ethnicity, and even calling her stupid.

According to the complaint, the HR supervisor was briefly removed but reinstated shortly afterwards – after which she took revenge on Soto.

This included a reduction in her hourly wage, unacceptable working conditions, and changes to the task roster.