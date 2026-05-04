Kylie Jenner hit with another shocking lawsuit from former housekeeper
Los Angeles, California - Another lawsuit against Kylie Jenner: a second housekeeper has made serious allegations about working at the reality star's home, claiming that she was denied bathroom visits as well as meal and rest breaks.
A few days ago, Juana Delgado Soto filed a lawsuit against Jenner, the companies Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services, as well as the personnel supervisor, Itzel Sibrian. In the lawsuit, she accused those responsible of racial discrimination, harassment, and non-payment of wages, among other claims.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Soto began working for Jenner in 2019 and was denied meal and rest breaks during her employment.
However, the entire situation worsened significantly in 2023, when Sibrian became her direct supervisor.
The following year, the housekeeper filed a complaint with the HR department, accusing Sibrian of mocking and humiliating her because of her accent, her immigration status, and her ethnicity, and even calling her stupid.
According to the complaint, the HR supervisor was briefly removed but reinstated shortly afterwards – after which she took revenge on Soto.
This included a reduction in her hourly wage, unacceptable working conditions, and changes to the task roster.
Employees accused Juana Delgado Soto of lying about her brother's death
Further incidents were listed in the complaint: Soto had to miss her own surprise birthday party because she had to look after one of the 28-year-old celebrity's dinners at short notice.
Tragically, her brother also passed away a few years ago, and she claims she was not given proper time to grieve afterwards.
According to her, employees even spread the rumor that she was lying about her brother's death. The situation finally escalated in April of last year.
Soto wrote a long letter to Jenner in which she described her complaints about the staff and their alleged behavior.
"I need to express just how terribly I am mentally abused," the message allegedly said.
"I really apologize for letting you know about all these situations, I know you wouldn't allow this to happen, if you were aware of it," she added.
Juana Delgado Soto wrote to Kylie Jenner about being "mentally abused"
According to the lawsuit, she was threatened with dismissal just one day later.
In addition, her bathroom visits were restricted, and she was not allowed to drink water from the house.
Last August, she finally resigned via text message.
Representatives for Jenner have so far declined to comment on the allegations.
Soto is being represented by a lawyer who is also working with another housekeeper who filed a lawsuit against the reality star and the service companies involved in mid-April.
However, neither of the two lawsuits made direct allegations against Jenner herself.
Cover photo: Montage: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa, 123rf/nateemee