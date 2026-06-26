Kylie Jenner hit with shocking lawsuit from private chef who alleges job stress caused her miscarriage

Palm Springs, California – After lawsuits from two former housekeepers, Kylie Jenner has been hit with a third shocking lawsuit. This time, a former private chef of the multimillionaire claims she suffered a miscarriage due to excessive workload.

A former personal chef has filed a lawsuit alleging mistreatment while working for Kylie Jenner. © Angela Weiss / AFP

As the Los Angeles Times reported this week, the lawsuit was filed on Monday in the Superior Court of Los Angeles.

In it, the plaintiff claims she worked five days a week and around 11-12 hours a day, performing "physically demanding" tasks – despite having informed her supervisors in December 2024 about her high‑risk pregnancy.

During the conversation, the chef asked for "reasonable accommodations to protect her health and pregnancy."

According to her, nothing was done – quite the opposite, in fact.

On New Year's Eve that same year, the pregnant woman was instructed to "lift and transport heavy food items across the street and uphill without assistance."

The physical strain made her dizzy. She also "began choking and gasping for air." Security staff had to bring her water, the report adds.