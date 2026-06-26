Kylie Jenner hit with shocking lawsuit from private chef who alleges job stress caused her miscarriage
Palm Springs, California – After lawsuits from two former housekeepers, Kylie Jenner has been hit with a third shocking lawsuit. This time, a former private chef of the multimillionaire claims she suffered a miscarriage due to excessive workload.
As the Los Angeles Times reported this week, the lawsuit was filed on Monday in the Superior Court of Los Angeles.
In it, the plaintiff claims she worked five days a week and around 11-12 hours a day, performing "physically demanding" tasks – despite having informed her supervisors in December 2024 about her high‑risk pregnancy.
During the conversation, the chef asked for "reasonable accommodations to protect her health and pregnancy."
According to her, nothing was done – quite the opposite, in fact.
On New Year's Eve that same year, the pregnant woman was instructed to "lift and transport heavy food items across the street and uphill without assistance."
The physical strain made her dizzy. She also "began choking and gasping for air." Security staff had to bring her water, the report adds.
Kylie Jenner's former personal chef sues for damages
Even at the birthday party for Jenner's eight‑year‑old daughter in February 2025 in Palm Springs – when the plaintiff was in her fifth month of pregnancy – the woman allegedly received no relief or support.
That same evening, she is said to have collapsed in the bathroom from exhaustion.
The next morning, the chef reportedly woke up with heavy bleeding. At the hospital, she was told that no fetal heartbeat could be detected and that she had lost her unborn child.
After the miscarriage, the plaintiff suffered from depression and emotional distress.
She felt her superiors did not take her seriously. Instead, her bosses allegedly said, "Stop it, just stop it. You are upsetting Kylie. You are making her depressed."
The chef is seeking damages over her treatment. "Celebrity status does not exempt anyone from California's employment laws," attorney Della Sharker told the Times.
A spokesperson for Kylie Jenner did not respond to a request from the outlet.
Cover photo: Angela Weiss / AFP